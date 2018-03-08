The Kamokuna delta on Kīlauea’s south flank continues to erode from wave action against the rock. A small sea arch present only 2 weeks ago has now collapsed, with only a small column sticking up above the waves (far left of the image). An unstable sea cave is being eroded into the delta (dark area in the middle of the image), and will continue to change with wave action. The tumulus that formed at the end of the delta’s activity in November is still visible as a double-peaked mound. Photo taken Wednesday, March 7, 2018 courtesy of U.S. Geological Survey Another ledge along the eastern margin has been building out from the vent wall, showing the recent high lava lake level mark (new black lava). Photo taken Tuesday, March 6, 2018 courtesy of U.S. Geological Survey A photo of the ledge that is building on Halema‘uma‘u lava lake’s southern ledge. Small collapses of the unstable ledge are also common. Photo taken Tuesday, March 6, 2018 courtesy of U.S. Geological Survey Within Kīlauea Volcano’s summit lava lake, vigorous spattering was occurring on the southern margin where a ledge of solidified lava has built out from the vent wall. The vigorous spattering site was active in an indentation in the ledge. Photo taken Tuesday, March 6, 2018 courtesy of U.S. Geological Survey



(Activity updates are written by scientists at the U.S. Geological Survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.)

This past week, Kīlauea Volcano’s summit lava lake level fluctuated with summit inflation and deflation, ranging about 23–39 m (75–128 ft) below the vent rim. On the East Rift Zone, the 61g lava flow remained active downslope of Pu‘u ‘Ō‘ō, with scattered breakouts on the pali and coastal plain, but no ocean entry. The 61g flows do not pose an immediate threat to nearby communities.

Mauna Loa is not erupting. Only a few small-magnitude earthquakes occurred beneath the volcano, primarily at depths shallower than 13 km (8 mi). Most notable were two earthquakes with magnitudes of 3.1 and 3.0 on Mauna Loa’s upper southwest rift on March 3 and 4, respectively. GPS and InSAR measurements continue to show slow deformation related to inflation of a magma reservoir beneath the summit and upper Southwest Rift Zone. Rates of inflation in the past few months have decreased compared to rates of the past year. It is uncertain if these lower rates will persist or pick up again in the near future. No significant changes in volcanic gas emissions were measured.

No earthquakes were reported felt in the Hawaiian Islands this past week.



This time-lapse image sequence spans just over an hour (7:50 a.m. to 9 a.m.) on February 10. The sequence, which is repeated 20 times in this “movie,” shows subsidence and collapse of the northeast rim of the west pit within the Pu‘u ‘Ō‘ō crater on Kīlauea’s East Rift Zone. The collapse deposited rubble on the floor of the pit adjacent to the small lava pond that has been active in the pit for over two years. Pu‘u ‘Ō‘ō Crater is unstable and small collapses like this occur from time to time. Photo taken Saturday, February 10, 2018 courtesy of U.S. Geological Survey



Time-lapse image movie from a research camera positioned on Holei Pali, looking east towards Lava Flow 61G and Kalapana. March 1-8, 2018. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO

