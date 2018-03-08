MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police responded to Kealakehe High School at 12:15 p.m., today, (March 8), on the report of a female juvenile being transported to the Kona Hospital by Medics after ingesting a brownie, passing out and experiencing convulsions.

Upon investigation, it was determined that another student had sold her a brownie believed to contain marijuana. He was brought to the office, and additional brownies were located upon search, by school officials, of his backpack. A second student was also located in possession of a brownie and had additional marijuana in his backpack, which was located upon search, by school officials.

Upon processing of the two male juveniles at the Kealakehe Police Station, a second female juvenile at Kealakehe High School was reported to experience a medical emergency related to the ingestion of a brownie. This female juvenile was also transported to the Kona Hospital by Medics.

She is being admitted to the Kona Hospital for observation after an elevated heart rate that was not subsiding.

The first female juvenile was treated and released.

If anyone has information on this incident, please contact Officer Mike Thompson at (808) 935-3311.

