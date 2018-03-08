MEDIA RELEASE

The Hawaiʻi Police Department Community Policing Section invites the public to join them for a Coffee With A Cop event which will be held at the McDonald’s Restaurant located at 81-6655 Mamalahoa Highway in Kealakekua, on Thursday, (March 15).

Coffee With A Cop encourages the community to ‘sit down and talk story’ with their police officers over a cup of coffee, in order to foster better relationships and for the community to get to know the officers. Topics of conversation range from personal stories to issues in neighborhoods. There is no agenda and the event is casual.

“We wanted to bring an event to South Kona for a long time and McDonald’s has graciously agreed to partner with us,” said event organizer Officer Robin Crusat. “We eagerly anticipate a large turnout.”

For more information regarding this event, contact Officer Robin Crusat at (808) 326-4646 extension 258 or via email at robin.crusat@hawaiicounty.gov.

