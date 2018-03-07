MEDIA RELEASE

HONOLULU, Hawai‘i – To provide more storage space for increased and improved military training, the Hawai‘i Army National Guard (HIARNG) will be receiving $800,000 in Capital Improvement Project funds from the state to construct a warehouse facility within the Pohakuloa Training Area.

Training at the Pohakuloa site is now nearly year round with Hawai‘i National Guard units doing some type of drill or exercise including drone training, artillery moves, and high altitude flying practice. The training is necessary to sharpen skills, especially prior to deployment. The storage facility will allow the HIARNG units to house their equipment and supplies at the Pohakuloa Training Area rather than transporting them between islands, saving time and money.

“The Hawai‘i Army National Guard’s role in ensuring safety and security for our islands and throughout the Pacific Rim is critically important, particularly during these tenuous political times,” said Sen. Lorraine Inouye (Dist. 4 – Hilo, Hamakua, Kohala, Waimea, Waikoloa, Kona). “A facility to assist in keeping them well-equipped is just one way we can support their efforts to be effective, organized, and operationally-ready.”

