MEDIA RELEASE

HONOLULU – Hawaiian Airlines has executed a non-binding Letter of Intent (LOI) for the purchase of 10 Boeing 787-9 aircraft with purchase rights for an additional 10 aircraft, the airline announced today. The first fuel-efficient, lightweight, passenger-friendly “Dreamliner” is scheduled to arrive in the first quarter of 2021. Hawaiian has selected the General Electric GEnx engine to power the additions to its fleet.

The 787-9 features a spacious wide-body cabin with extra-large windows. The innovative composite airframe will allow Hawaiian to pressurize Dreamliner cabins at a far lower altitude, creating a more comfortable in-cabin atmosphere. Additional features include a quiet cabin, dimmable LED window shades, and larger overhead luggage bins. This modern cabin will provide the perfect setting for Hawaiian’s award-winning, authentic hospitality. The Dreamliner’s excellent fuel efficiency makes the 787- 9 an ideal choice for Hawaiian’s long-haul Asia/Pacific and North America routes.

“The Dreamliner combines excellent comfort for our guests with fantastic operational performance and will allow us to continue modernizing our fleet into the next decade,” said Hawaiian Airlines President and CEO Peter Ingram. “It has more seating capacity than Hawaiian’s current wide-body fleet, which will allow us to further build upon our successful growth in Asia.”

Hawaiian currently operates a mainline fleet of 54 aircraft: 24 Airbus A330-200 and 8 Boeing 767 wide-body aircraft, 2 A321neo and 20 717 narrow-body aircraft. The company selected the 787-9 as part of a competitive bid process that also included the Airbus A330-900.

“We were in the enviable position of choosing between two outstanding models for our flagship aircraft of the future and I couldn’t be more excited about the prospect of adding the Dreamliner to Hawaiian’s fleet,” remarked Ingram.

“Hawaiian Airlines has been on an impressive growth trajectory, continuously expanding service between Asia and North America. It’s why we are thrilled they’ve chosen to reach their next horizon with the 787 Dreamliner,” said Boeing Commercial Airplanes President and CEO Kevin McAllister. “The Dreamliner’s advanced technology, unmatched fuel efficiency, and passenger-pleasing cabin will help Hawaiian optimize its fleet for the future and provide their customers with a best-in-class experience.”

Hawaiian expects to finalize binding purchase agreements with Boeing and GE in the second quarter of this year. The company will also begin negotiating the inclusion of the new aircraft in its contracts with the Air Line Pilots Association and the Association of Flight Attendants, which is required prior to final approval of the purchase by the company’s Board of Directors.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



