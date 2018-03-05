MEDIA RELEASE

The County of Hawai‘i Department of Public Works Traffic Division will be configuring the traffic signals to accommodate the newly installed left turn pocket on Henry St. at the intersection with Palani Rd. Work is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, March 6, 2018, and is expected to be completed by 2 p.m. on the same day, weather and conditions permitting.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and to drive with caution. Special off-duty police officers will be posted in the area to facilitate traffic movement.

The County of Hawai‘i Department of Public Works apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause and thanks the community for their patience and understanding.

If there are any questions or concerns, please call Barett Otani, Information and Education Specialist, at 961-8787.

