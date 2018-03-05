MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police continue to investigate the death of a three-year-old which occurred in the South Kohala district.

On (July 25, 2017), at 7:18 p.m., police, along with Hawaiʻi Fire Department personnel, responded to a report of an unresponsive three-year-old male toddler, identified as Fabian Garett-Garcia, who was within a Kamuela residence. Life-saving measures were performed on the toddler who was transported to the North Hawaiʻi Community Hospital by medic personnel. He was pronounced deceased shortly after his arrival at the hospital. Detectives from the Area II Criminal Investigation Section responded to the scene and continued the investigation.

On (February 22), detectives received the results of the autopsy performed on (July 27, 2017). The pathologist determined the cause of death as blunt force trauma to the head and the manner of death is listed as undetermined.

The case remains classified as a coroner’s inquest, and detectives continue to investigate the incident.

Police ask anyone with information regarding this investigation to contact Area II Criminal Investigation Section Detective Carrie Akina, via email at Carrie.Akina@hawaiicounty.gov, or at (808) 326-4646 ext. 277.

