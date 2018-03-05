 

   

Police DUI stats for the week of February 26-March 4, 2018

MEDIA RELEASE

During the week of February 26, through March 4, 2018, Hawaiʻi Island police arrested 13 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. Two of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident.

So far this year, there have been 183 DUI arrests compared with 217 during the same period last year, a decrease of 15.7 percent. The numbers of arrests by district were:

DUI Arrests by District
District   Weekly Total	 Year to Date
 
Hāmākua 	0	     0
North Hilo	0	     1
South Hilo	4	    44
Puna    	1	    38
Kaʻū    	1	     5
Kona    	6	    82
South Kohala	1	    10
North Kohala	0	     3
Island Total	13	   183

There have been 203 major accidents so far this year compared with 236 during the same period last year, a decrease of 14 percent.

To date, there were 4 fatal crashes (one of which had multiple deaths) resulting in 5 fatalities, compared with 4 fatal crashes, resulting in 4 fatalities at the same time last year. This represents an increase of 25 percent for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide


