MEDIA RELEASE

During the week of February 26, through March 4, 2018, Hawaiʻi Island police arrested 13 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. Two of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident.

So far this year, there have been 183 DUI arrests compared with 217 during the same period last year, a decrease of 15.7 percent. The numbers of arrests by district were:

DUI Arrests by District District Weekly Total Year to Date Hāmākua 0 0 North Hilo 0 1 South Hilo 4 44 Puna 1 38 Kaʻū 1 5 Kona 6 82 South Kohala 1 10 North Kohala 0 3 Island Total 13 183

There have been 203 major accidents so far this year compared with 236 during the same period last year, a decrease of 14 percent.

To date, there were 4 fatal crashes (one of which had multiple deaths) resulting in 5 fatalities, compared with 4 fatal crashes, resulting in 4 fatalities at the same time last year. This represents an increase of 25 percent for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide

