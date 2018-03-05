MEDIA RELEASE

HONOLULU — The Hawaii Technology Development Corporation (HTDC) awarded 15 Hawaii-based companies $1,417,050 from its Hawaii SBIR grant programs. The companies will use the funding to further the development of new products to meet a range of needs in the state, from healthcare solutions to agriculture.

Hawaii’s Small Business Innovation Research (HSBIR) grant programs provide matching grants, up to 50 percent, to help companies advance their technology products from research into the market. Hawaii’s grant winners are creating some of the best technology solutions in the nation.

Hawaii’s SBIR program brings in about 20 federal dollars for every $1 invested by the state, helping to create high-paying jobs in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) fields and establishes a profitable, self-sustaining technology industry in Hawaii.

The projects receiving funding include: an underwater robot to install cables autonomously; commercialized supercooling technology for subzero nonfreezing preservation of fresh foods; a therapy management system for model-based behavioral interventions; aircraft structural analysis and anomaly detection, among others.

These projects are designed to help organizations like the U.S. Navy, USDA, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, National Institutes of Health, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, and more. The following companies received awards:

HSBIR Phase I Matching Grant Awardees:

HSBIR Phase II & III Matching Grant Awardees:

In 1988, HTDC began providing matching grant funds to Hawaii companies who received Federal Small Business Innovation Research Grants. These companies are recognized for advancing technology to solve critical challenges for the nation. The Hawaii SBIR matching grant program is the longest state funded SBIR matching program in the United States.

