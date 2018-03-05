MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaii, HI, March 5- Average retail gasoline prices in Hawaii have risen 8.9 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.78/g yesterday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 355 gas outlets in Hawaii. This compares with the national average that has increased 0.9 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.52/g, according to gasoline price website GasBuddy.com.

Including the change in gas prices in Hawaii during the past week, prices yesterday were 71.5 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago and are 18.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago. The national average has decreased 8.3 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 21.0 cents per gallon higher than this day one year ago.

According to GasBuddy historical data, gasoline prices on March 5 in Hawaii have ranged widely over the last five years:

$3.06/g in 2017, $2.56/g in 2016, $3.08/g in 2015, $4.09/g in 2014 and $4.39/g in 2013.

Areas near Hawaii and their current gas price climate:

Alaska- $3.12/g, up 5.1 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.07/g.

Anchorage- $2.94/g, up 7.6 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.86/g.

Honolulu- $3.33/g, down 0.3 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.33/g.

“Despite the rough ride crude oil received in the latter half of last week, gasoline prices managed a rally, pushing the national average for the week into positive territory for the first time in a month. This confirmed what was noted here last week; March comes in like a lamb but goes out like a lion. Oil aside, there are early indications that gasoline prices are about to strengthen helped by a noticeable number of refineries out for maintenance and a stronger demand outlook than we saw last year,” said Dan McTeague, senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy. “Geopolitics, trade skirmishes, growing fuel exports and the ever sensitive relationship between oil and the value of the greenback are all factors that are likely to help the gasoline bulls as temperatures and global political intrigue rise in apparent unison.”

For Hawaii Island gas prices and trends visit — www.hawaii247.com/gas

