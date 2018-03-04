MEDIA RELEASE

HILO – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT), Airports Division will begin resurfacing work and improvements at the Hilo International Airport Main Parking Lot, on Monday, March 5, 2018, through Friday, March 9, 2018, from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., daily. Construction will be scheduled Monday through Fridays, excluding state holidays.

Sections of the parking lot will be closed in phases while work progresses. Signs will be posted notifying the public of the closure locations, dates and affected stalls 30 days prior to the closure for each phase. Vehicles left in the closure areas after the 30-day notification period will be towed at the owner’s expense.

A phasing plan showing the dates and areas to be closed is located at the Airport Manager’s Office, 2450 Kekuanaoa St. Hilo, HI 96720, Suite 215. Please use caution when traveling near or in the area. The duration of work for this project is slated for a six-month period, weather permitting.

