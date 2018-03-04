MEDIA RELEASE

The Hawai’i Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Maryann Dowsett an 87-year-old woman from Waimea, Hawaiian Homes Subdivision. Dowsett is part Hawaiian with a light tan complextion with brown eyes, short gray hair, 5 feet 1 inches tall, and weighs 112 pounds.

Dowsett was last seen off of Ainahua Ala Nui Street in the Hawaiian Homes Subdivision Saturday (March 3) at about 11:30 a.m. She was last seen wearing beige jeans, cut off below the knees, white sweater with gray stripes and glitter. She was last wearing blue slip on sneakers. Dowsett frequents Waimea town.

Anyone with information on Dowsett’s whereabouts is asked to call the Hawai’i Police Department’s non-emergency number at 808-935-3311.

