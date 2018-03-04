UPDATED 6:46 p.m. 3/4/2018

The Hawai’i Police Department reports that Danny Windsor M-77, of Waikoloa, he been located in Waikoloa. He will be observed and treated for exposure.

MEDIA RELEASE

The Hawai’i Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating an elderly male who was last seen north of Waikoloa Elementary School

on Kapunakane Place in Waikoloa. He was last seen at this location yesterday (3-03-2018), at about 4 p.m.

Danny Windsor M-77, is described as being 5″ 9″, 145 lbs, with salt and pepper short hair. He was last seen wearing a blue polo shirt, dark Levi jeans with slippers. Windsor is in need of treatment and medication.

Anyone with information on Windsor’s whereabouts is asked to call the Hawai’i Police Department’s non emergency number at 808-935-3311.

