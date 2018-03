MEDIA RELEASE

The County of Hawai’i’s fiber network is back up and fully running, after experiencing a critical equipment failure on Thursday afternoon, according to the Department of Information Technology.

County IT technicians needed to find an out-of-box solution to the serious outage, and on Friday afternoon managed to bring the fiber network back up island-wide in less than 24 hours.

The County wishes to express its thanks for your understanding during the outage.

