MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaii Island police have confirmed the identity of a body that was found in the Wailuku River on (February 25), as 28-year-old Kelly Mrowinski, of Chicago.

Mrowinski and a male co-worker were swept into the Wailuku River by an apparent flash flood on (January 26). The male was able to swim to shore, however, after an extensive aerial and land search, Mrowinski could not be located.

The Medical Examiner who performed the autopsy concluded the cause of death of “fresh water drowning” and ruled the death as accidental.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



