On Friday, (February 16), Police Major James O’Connor was promoted to Assistant Police Chief and assigned to the Area II Operations Bureau.

Assistant Chief O’Connor began his career with the Hawai’i Police Department as a Police Recruit on (June 16, 1993).

He served as a Police Officer in the South Kohala, South Hilo, and Hāmākua Patrol districts; as a Sergeant/Detective in the Kona and South Kohala Patrol districts, and Internal Affairs Unit; as a Lieutenant in the Records & Identification Section and Special Response Team; as a Captain in Ka‘ū Patrol and the Criminal Intelligence/Internal Affairs Unit; and as a Major in Area II Operations Bureau and Administrative Services Bureau/Technical Services Section.

When asked about his new position, Assistant Chief O’Connor responded, “I am excited about returning to Area II Operations and to have the opportunity to again work with a wonderful group of hardworking and dedicated professionals. I also look forward to connecting with the various community members from North Kohala to Ka’u to build a positive relationship that will allow us to work together to solve the problems that impact our communities.”

