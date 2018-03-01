By Hawaii 24/7 Staff

Fire/rescue crews responded to a 5:49 a.m. alarm Thursday (March 1) for a pedestrian who was struck by a septic pumping truck in Kona.

Crews arrived at the intersection of Queen Kaahumanu Highway (Route 19) and the entrance of Kaloko-Honokohau National Historical Park and found a good samaritan performing CPR on a man who was struck by a truck.

Rescue workers took over for the woman performing CPR but were unsuccessful in reviving the him. The woman was not involved in the collision between the pedestrian and the truck which was driven by a man.

Traffic was halted on Queen Kaahumanu Highway during the rescue efforts and the northbound lane was reopened at 7 a.m. with southbound traffic being detoured up Hina Lani Street. At 9:45 a.m. traffic was reported to be open to both directions on the highway.

The police are investigating the crash between the truck and pedestrian.

