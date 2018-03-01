MEDIA RELEASE

Trail and Area Closures at Kaloko-Honokōhau National Historical Park

(All closures from 6-11 a.m.)

Friday, March 2, 2018 – ‘Aimakapā: closure of Visitor center, VC parking, mauka/makai trail.

Friday, March 9, 2018 – ‘Aimakapā: closure of Visitor center, VC parking, mauka/makai trail.

Friday, March 16, 2018 – Kaloko: closure of Kaloko Road, Kaloko parking area and Kaloko picnic area.

Friday, March 23, 2018 – ‘Aimakapā: closure of Visitor center, VC parking, mauka/makai trail.

Friday, March 30, 2018 – ‘Aimakapā: closure of Visitor center, VC parking, mauka/makai trail.

The reason for the closure is to provide public safety during the removal of invasive, non-native vegetation as the park will be using helicopter operations.

For further information please contact the Kaloko-Honokōhau National Historical Park visitor center at 326-9057.

