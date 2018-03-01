MEDIA RELEASE

The County of Hawai’i’s fiber network has experienced a critical equipment failure from Thursday afternoon March 1), according to the Department of Information Technology.

Due to financial considerations, the County does not carry an inventory of the spare parts necessary for quickly swapping out switches. The cause of the failure is not known at this time.

County technicians are currently trouble-shooting with specialists to repair the system as soon as possible.

It is not known at this time when the network will be restored, but it could be down through Friday, according to the County’s Department of Information Technology.

The following County services will be affected:

Driver’s Licensing and Vehicle Registration, and Real Property Tax Division will not be able to process transactions, but staff will be available to answer questions.

Parks and Recreation will be unable to process camping permits; however, pavilion permits can be processed manually.

Phone service to individual County offices will be intermittent. For emergencies, please call 911, and for non-emergencies, please call the Police Department’s non-emergency number at 935-3311.

