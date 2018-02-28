MEDIA RELEASE

The Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) announces the opening of the 2018 spring bearded turkey hunting season on Thursday, March 1, 2018. The spring season will run for 46 consecutive days through Sunday, April 15, 2018. The spring season will be for bearded turkeys only, in locations identified below. The season length, bag limits, and hunting areas are those established in Title 13, Chapter 122, “Rules Regulating Game Bird Hunting, Field Trials and Commercial Shooting Preserves.

Bag Limits and Tags

The daily bag limit will be three bearded turkeys per hunter with a season bag limit of three. All hunters are required to have a current unused turkey tag in their possession while hunting. Tags are currently $5/tag for residents and $20/tag for non-residents. Turkey tags are nontransferable and must be fastened with snaps and secured tightly around the neck or tarsus of any bird taken immediately after the kill. Tags may be obtained from any Hawai‘i island Division of Forestry and Wildlife office and a number of commercial vendors. Hunters must present current State of Hawai‘i hunting license with a current game bird stamp when obtaining tags. Turkey tags are also required to hunt on private land.

Information may be obtained by contacting Division of Forestry and Wildlife offices at the following phone numbers: Hilo: (808) 974-4221; Kamuela: (808) 887-6063 or the main office in Honolulu at (808) 587-0166.

