MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a Hilo man wanted for an outstanding warrant of arrest, as well as questioning in connection with the recent purchase of vehicles from different car dealerships in Hilo using forged identification and fraudulent cashier’s checks.

34-year-old Marco Castro is described as being 5-feet-5-inches, 150 pounds with brown eyes and a receding hairline. He has “Marco” tattooed on his left forearm.

Anyone who may have information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or Detective Bobbie-Jo Sagon of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2375 or Bobbie-Jo.Sagon@hawaiicounty.g….

