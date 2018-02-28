High Surf Warning

The National Weather Service High Surf Warning for the East facing shores of Hamakua, Hilo and Puna is NOW in effect through tomorrow. A High Surf Warning means there is a dangerous threat to life and property from the surf.

Hawaii Fire Department reports the current surf heights along affected shores are between 8 to 15 feet. The highest threat will coincide with the high tides, which occur today at 2:15 PM and 3:00 AM tomorrow.

Due to the High Surf Warning, the following are in effect:

Oceanfront residents and beachgoers along the affected shores are advised to be on the alert for high and dangerous surf.

Boat owners and oceanfront residents should take action to secure their property before nightfall.

Roads and beach closures may occur without notice.

Coastal areas can expect strong breaking waves, shore breaks and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous.

Beachgoers, swimmers and surfers should heed the advice given by ocean safety officials and be careful. Know your limits and when in doubt, don’t go out.

Boaters should expect recreational surfers and bodyboarders using harbor channels to access surfing areas.

Wind Advisory

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Wind Advisory for Hawaii Island until 6 p.m. Thursday (March 1). The advisory are include Hawaii Island interior areas through the Humuula Saddle, with the strongest winds over the western end. On the windward side of Hawaii Island from Laupahoehoe northwards around Upolu Point, and over the Kohala mountains. Around South Point in the Ka‘u District on Hawaii Island. And over Molokai, Maui, Kahoolawe, Oahu, Kauai and Niihau.

The strong winds can send trees, branches and other objects into roadways, power lines and/or equipment. Winds this strong can damage roofs and cause flying debris if outdoor items are not properly tied down. These winds can make driving difficult especially for high profile vehicles. The winds can also forcefully swing doors open or shut so use caution when opening or closing vehicle doors.

Hawaii Electric Light Company (HELCO) reminds people that if you see a downed power line you should stay as far away as possible and report any damage or outages to their dispatch center at (808) 969-6666.

Gale Warning

A Gale Warning is in effect for mariners in the Pailolo and Alenuihaha Channels along with Hawaii Island leeward waters.

The forecast is for east winds 25-35 knots with seas 10-15 feet.

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

Small Craft Advisory

A Small Craft Advisory is in effect for Hawaii Island windward and southeast waters along with the Kauai Channel, and Maui County leeward waters.

The forecast calls for east winds 20-30 knots with seas 10-15 feet.

A Small Craft Advisory indicates inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these hazardous conditions.

