MEDIA RELEASE

During the week of February 19, through February 25, 2018, Hawaiʻi Island police arrested 28 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. Two of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident.

So far this year, there have been 170 DUI arrests compared with 200 during the same period last year, a decrease of 15 percent. The numbers of arrests by district were:

DUI Arrests by District District Weekly Total Year to Date Hāmākua 0 0 North Hilo 0 1 South Hilo 9 40 Puna 5 37 Ka‘ū 1 4 Kona 11 76 South Kohala 1 9 North Kohala 1 3 Island Total 28 170

There have been 178 major accidents so far this year compared with 211 during the same period last year, a decrease of 15.6 percent.

To date, there were 3 fatal crashes (one of which had multiple deaths) resulting in 4 fatalities, compared with 4 fatal crashes, resulting in 4 fatalities at the same time last year. This represents a decrease of 25 percent for fatal crashes.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide

