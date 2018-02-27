MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island Police recently hosted a “Three-on-Three” Basketball Tournament in Pāhala on, (February 9), at the Pāhala Gym.

Ten teams and 35 children between the ages of 5 and 12 participated in the event.

The big winners were the “Maninis” (5-6-year-old age division), “Warriors” (7-8-year-old age division) and “Broncos” (9-12-year-old age division).

Community Policing Officers Clayton Tayamen and Dane Shibuya wanted to thank everyone for their help with the tournament which was a great success.

There is another event being planned on, (April 14), at the Pāhala Gym. For further information contact Officer Clayton Tayamen at (808) 939-2520 or clayton.tayamen@hawaiicounty.g… .

