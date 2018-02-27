MEDIA RELEASE

AFFECTED AREA:

CUSTOMERS IN THE KALOKO LIGHT INDUSTRIAL AREA ALONG HINA LANI STREET, KANALANI STREET, KAMANU STREET, INCLUDING OLOWALU STREET, KAUHOLA STREET, MAIAU STREET, LAWEHANA STREET, KAIAKOILI STREET, AND ANY SIDE ROADS AND LANES; NORTH KONA, HAWAI‘I

The Department of Water Supply will be conducting a fire hydrant flow test on Kamanu Street between the hours of 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Wednesday, February 28, 2018.

The affected area may experience slightly discolored and turbid water for several hours after the test. Customers are advised to refrain from washing clothes and to store a container of water for their drinking needs until the supply of water is restored to normal.

Please pardon this temporary inconvenience. Should you experience any unusual problems during or after the flushing period, please call Mr. Robert Ravenscraft, District Supervisor, at (808) 322-0600.

DATE: WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 28, 2018

TIME: 9:00 A.M. TO 10:00 A.M.

