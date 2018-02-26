MEDIA RELEASE

(HONOLULU) – The Board of Land and Natural Resources (BLNR) voted today to approve an area of land on Hawai‘i island as a public shooting range for the purpose of supporting the state’s Hunter Safety program.

Hunters have long sought an established area on Hawaiʻi Island for practicing hunting safety measures. Known as Mile Marker 16 on Daniel K. Inouye Highway (Saddle Road) or “Morita Camp”, the relatively remote yet accessible area is considered a favorable place for people to improve marksmanship and practice the safe and responsible use of firearms.

Under Hawai‘i Administrative Rules, the BLNR can designate an area where activities related to target archery and firearms practice may be conducted. This designation will enhance safe hunting practices and improve conditions for the local hunting community.

A number of individuals and groups stepped forward to support the decision and volunteer assistance, and have expressed interest in developing this opportunity for the hunting community.

