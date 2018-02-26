MEDIA RELEASE

Big Island police are investigating the discovery of a body found floating in the Wailuku River in Hilo on Saturday, (February 24)).

The Hawaiʻi Fire Department helicopter and rescue personnel located the body, however, due to the extreme river conditions from heavy rains, the recovery was not made until the next day.

The body appeared to be that of a female, however, the remains were in a state of decomposition that inhibited any identification or cause of death.

Police have initiated a coroner’s inquest and an autopsy is scheduled for tomorrow, (February 27), to determine the exact cause of death as well as confirming the identity of the body.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



