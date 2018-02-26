MEDIA RELEASE

Hawai‘i Island police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating an elderly male who is in need of treatment and medication.

Erich Goobody wandered off from his caregiver facility at 35th Avenue in Orchidland.

He is 71-years of age, 5-feet-7-inches, 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing an orange polo shirt, white ball cap, blue shorts, and black shoes.

If anyone has any information on his whereabouts, please call the police departments non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.

