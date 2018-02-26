MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaii Island police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 36-year-old Keaʻau man wanted for an outstanding warrant.

Saul Keoni Fukunaga is about 5-feet-5-inches, weighing about 130 lbs, with short black hair and brown eyes. He has a tan complexion and has a thin build. Fukunaga has a tattoo of “Puna” on his outer right upper arm.

Police warn against approaching Fukunaga and to instead call police at the non-emergency number of (808) 935-3311 or Crime Stoppers islandwide at (808) 961-8300.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



