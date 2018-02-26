By Hawaii 24/7 Staff

The University of Hawaii at Manoa announced Monday (Feb 26) that the Hawaii Space Exploration Analog and Simulation (HI-SEAS) Mission VI, which simulates a space mission by four crewmembers, on the slopes of Mauna Loa has been canceled.

A crewmember was injured in what was reported to be a minor accident at the HI-SEAS dome on February 19, 2018 and that crewmember was taken to Hilo Medical Center where they were treated and released after a few hours. The entire crew left the dome as team members investigated and inspected the habitat putting the mission on hold.

On Monday (Feb 26) it was announced that a crewmember has voluntarily withdrawn participation in the mission. The UH decided to cancel the mission as it would not be possible to continue with just three crewmembers. A full safety inspection of the dome continues and a new call for applicants will be released to form a new crew for another mission.

The crew started their mission at the geodesic dome habitat on Mauna Loa on February 15, 2018. The four astronaut-like crewmembers were an international team from Australia, Korea, Scotland and Slovakia and were supposed to live and work at the isolated habitat and area for eight months.

HI-SEAS VI crewmembers:

Sukjin Han is an assistant professor in economics at University of Texas at Austin.

Calum Hervieu is an astrophysicist and systems engineer from rural Scotland.

Michaela Musilova is an astrobiologist and the chair of the Slovak Organisation for Space Activities.

Lisa Stojanovski is a professional science communicator, and host of the YouTube show TMRO.

The NASA-funded project studies human behavior and performance and aims to help determine the individual and team requirements for long-duration space exploration missions, including travel to Mars.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



