MEDIA RELEASE
PLEASE NOTE:
Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice.
All projects are weather permitting.
— VOLCANO ROAD/MAMALAHOA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 11) —
1) KEAAU
Lane closure on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between Mile Markers 6 and 9 in the vicinity of the Keaau-Bypass Road intersection to Kamehameha School on Monday, Feb. 26, through Friday, March 2, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for pavement marking.
— HAWAII BELT ROAD (ROUTE 19) —
1) HAKALAU
Alternating lane closures on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions at Mile Marker 16 on Monday, Feb. 26, through Friday, March 2, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for bridge rehabilitation work.
2) KIHOLO (WEEKEND WORK)
Shoulder closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between Mile Markers 79 and 84, for pavement marking.
- On Saturday, Feb. 24, from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- On Monday, Feb. 26, through Friday, March 2, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
