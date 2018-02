MEDIA RELEASE

This is a Civil Defense Message. This is a Water Main Break Notification for Friday (Feb 23) at 1 p.m. The Deptment of Water Supply reports a water main break on Alii Drive between King Kamehameha is Kona Beach Hotel and Likana Lane.

Until further notice the northbound lane of Alii Drive in this area is closed. Please use alternate routes.

