MEDIA RELEASE

An adult female pedestrian died following a vehicle/pedestrian crash Tuesday night, (February 20), in Pāhoa.

She has been identified as 38-year-old Suzanne Hoverson from Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Police ask anyone who witnessed the crash to call Officer Clarence Acob at (808) 961-2329.

This is the 4th traffic fatality this year compared with four at this time last year.

