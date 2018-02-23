MEDIA RELEASE

HONOLULU – Hawaiian Airlines today announced it has removed two seasonal summer flights between the Bay Area and Hawai‘i from its schedule and deferred another due to unforeseen delays in the delivery of the carrier’s new Airbus A321neo fleet.

Hawaiian will no longer offer a previously announced extra flight between San Francisco and Honolulu as a summer addition to its regular year-round service, and will not operate a flight between Oakland and Kona for the time being. Service between Oakland and Lihu’e, originally scheduled to commence April 11, will be deferred until July 15. Guests already booked on these flights will be re-accommodated on other Hawaiian Airlines flights from the Bay Area to their final destination.

“We know how popular our seasonal summer flights have become, and we regret being unable to provide the full scope of services we had hoped to offer out of the Bay Area,” said Brent Overbeek, Hawaiian’s vice president for revenue management and network planning. “In spite of these changes, we continue to be the top carrier among Bay Area travelers visiting our islands and look forward to welcoming our guests onboard this summer.”

A list of affected flights can be found at www.HawaiianAirlines.com/Summe… The airline’s reservations department is working to re-accommodate everyone affected, and will call and e-mail guests who have the earliest travel dates first. The status of all flight re-accommodation activities can be found at the link above.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



