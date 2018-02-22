

Snowfall on the summit of Mauna Kea. Time-lapse images via the Gemini Telescope and UK Infrared Telescope cameras. February 15-22, 2018

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Hawaii Island summits above 12,000 feet until 6 p.m. Friday (Feb 23).

Heavy snow is occurring on the summits. Storm total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches are expected. Roads will be snow covered and visibility will be significantly reduced at times.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are occurring. This will make travel very hazardous or impossible. Postpone travel to the summits until conditions improve.

For updated information on summit road conditions visit: mkwc.ifa.hawaii.edu/current/ro…

