

Time-lapse thermal image movie of Halemaumau Overlook Vent. February 15-22, 2018. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO



Time-lapse movie of Halemaumau Overlook Vent. February 15-22, 2018. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO



Time-lapse movie of Halemaʻumaʻu Overlook Vent from Hawaiian Volcano Observatory. February 15-22, 2018. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO



Time-lapse movie of Halemaumau Crater looking Southwest. February 15-22, 2018. Images courtesy of Hawaii Volcanoes National Park



Time-lapse movie of Kīlauea Caldera from Hawaiian Volcano Observatory. February 15-22, 2018. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO

A closer look at spattering along the northern lake margin. Photo taken Sunday, February 18, 2018 courtesy of U.S. Geological Survey This photo is from the southern rim of Halema‘uma‘u Crater and shows typical activity in the lava lake. A spattering site is active along the northern lake margin. For scale, the lake surface is about 39 meters (about 130 ft) below the floor of Halema‘uma‘u Crater. Photo taken Sunday, February 18, 2018 courtesy of U.S. Geological Survey Heavy rain over the past week has created soggy conditions for fieldwork, but a brief clearing this afternoon provided good views of the summit. This photo, taken from Uwēkahuna Bluff near Jaggar Museum and the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory, shows fume rising up from the summit lava lake and condensing into a small cloud. Photo taken Sunday, February 18, 2018 courtesy of U.S. Geological Survey A telephoto view of the front of an ‘a‘ā flow near the base of the pali, producing head shimmer in the center of the photo. Rubble from the flow rolls downhill, as the molten center slowly pushes forward. Photo taken Tuesday, February 20, 2018 courtesy of U.S. Geological Survey An HVO geologist documents a flowing ‘a‘ā channel that twists down the pali. The center of the channel in the photo is mostly obscured by levees of rubbly ‘a‘ā, pushed to the edges as the lava flowed. At the bottom left, the levee has not built up as high, so some molten lava from the channel is exposed. Photo taken Tuesday, February 20, 2018 courtesy of U.S. Geological Survey A telephoto image of a section of one of the smaller ‘a‘ā channels which is roughly 1 m (yard) wide. The channel feeds the slow-moving, rubbly front as it pushes forward. A small accretionary lava ball travels down the lava channel. Photo taken Tuesday, February 20, 2018 courtesy of U.S. Geological Survey The front of the furthest ‘a‘ā flow downslope, exposing the molten core in places as the rubble is pushed forward. Photo taken Tuesday, February 20, 2018 courtesy of U.S. Geological Survey ‘A‘ā flowing down Pūlama pali in multiple small channels, with orange incandescence visible. Older ‘a‘ā that is more red-brown in color (right) predates the episode 61g flow, while the active ‘a‘ā (photo’s center) extends from the top to the base of the pali’s steeper section. The closest active breakouts that geologists could find, were scattered pāhoehoe breakouts approximately 3.3 km (2.1 miles) from the emergency road. This section of the pali is one of several that have had active breakouts and lava channels over the past few days. Photo taken Tuesday, February 20, 2018 courtesy of U.S. Geological Survey

(Activity updates are written by scientists at the U.S. Geological Survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.)

This past week, Kīlauea Volcano’s summit lava lake level fluctuated with summit inflation and deflation, ranging about 31–39.5 m (102–130 ft) below the vent rim. On the East Rift Zone, the 61g lava flow remained active downslope of Pu‘u ‘Ō‘ō, with scattered breakouts on the pali and coastal plain, but no ocean entry. The 61g flows do not pose an immediate threat to nearby communities.

Mauna Loa Volcano is not erupting. A few small-magnitude earthquakes occurred beneath the volcano, primarily on its west flank, at depths ranging 5-13 km (3-8 mi). Two small earthquakes also occurred near Mauna Loa’s summit at depths less than 5 km (3 mi). GPS and InSAR measurements continue to show slow deformation related to inflation of a magma reservoir beneath the summit and upper Southwest Rift Zone. Rates of inflation in the past few months have decreased compared to rates of the past year. It is uncertain if these lower rates will persist or pick up again in the near future. No significant changes in volcanic gas emissions were measured.

One earthquake with three or more felt reports occurred in Hawaiʻi this past week: a magnitude-3.2 earthquake, 13 km (8 mi) southwest of Volcano and 30 km (19 mi) deep, on February 20 at 8:58 p.m. HST.

Please visit HVO’s website (volcanoes.usgs.gov/hvo) for past Volcano Watch articles, Kīlauea daily eruption updates, Mauna Loa weekly updates, volcano photos, maps, recent earthquakes info, and more. Call for summary updates at 808-967-8862 (Kīlauea) or 808-967-8866 (Mauna Loa). Email questions to askHVO@usgs.gov.



Time-lapse movie of Pu’u ‘O’o Crater. February 15-22, 2018. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO



Time-lapse movie from a camera positioned on the southeast flank of Puʻu ʻŌʻō, looking toward the active flow advancing to the southeast. The breakout point is at the left edge of the image, and the mid-field skyline at the right is roughly coincident with the top of the pali. February 15-22, 2018. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO



Time-lapse image movie from a research camera positioned on Holei Pali, looking east towards Lava Flow 61G and Kalapana. February 15-22, 2018. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



