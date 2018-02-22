Time-lapse thermal image movie of Halemaumau Overlook Vent. February 15-22, 2018. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO
Time-lapse movie of Halemaumau Overlook Vent. February 15-22, 2018. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO
Time-lapse movie of Halemaʻumaʻu Overlook Vent from Hawaiian Volcano Observatory. February 15-22, 2018. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO
Time-lapse movie of Halemaumau Crater looking Southwest. February 15-22, 2018. Images courtesy of Hawaii Volcanoes National Park
Time-lapse movie of Kīlauea Caldera from Hawaiian Volcano Observatory. February 15-22, 2018. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO
(Activity updates are written by scientists at the U.S. Geological Survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.)
This past week, Kīlauea Volcano’s summit lava lake level fluctuated with summit inflation and deflation, ranging about 31–39.5 m (102–130 ft) below the vent rim. On the East Rift Zone, the 61g lava flow remained active downslope of Pu‘u ‘Ō‘ō, with scattered breakouts on the pali and coastal plain, but no ocean entry. The 61g flows do not pose an immediate threat to nearby communities.
Mauna Loa Volcano is not erupting. A few small-magnitude earthquakes occurred beneath the volcano, primarily on its west flank, at depths ranging 5-13 km (3-8 mi). Two small earthquakes also occurred near Mauna Loa’s summit at depths less than 5 km (3 mi). GPS and InSAR measurements continue to show slow deformation related to inflation of a magma reservoir beneath the summit and upper Southwest Rift Zone. Rates of inflation in the past few months have decreased compared to rates of the past year. It is uncertain if these lower rates will persist or pick up again in the near future. No significant changes in volcanic gas emissions were measured.
One earthquake with three or more felt reports occurred in Hawaiʻi this past week: a magnitude-3.2 earthquake, 13 km (8 mi) southwest of Volcano and 30 km (19 mi) deep, on February 20 at 8:58 p.m. HST.
Please visit HVO’s website (volcanoes.usgs.gov/hvo) for past Volcano Watch articles, Kīlauea daily eruption updates, Mauna Loa weekly updates, volcano photos, maps, recent earthquakes info, and more. Call for summary updates at 808-967-8862 (Kīlauea) or 808-967-8866 (Mauna Loa). Email questions to askHVO@usgs.gov.
Time-lapse movie of Pu’u ‘O’o Crater. February 15-22, 2018. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO
Time-lapse movie from a camera positioned on the southeast flank of Puʻu ʻŌʻō, looking toward the active flow advancing to the southeast. The breakout point is at the left edge of the image, and the mid-field skyline at the right is roughly coincident with the top of the pali. February 15-22, 2018. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO
Time-lapse image movie from a research camera positioned on Holei Pali, looking east towards Lava Flow 61G and Kalapana. February 15-22, 2018. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO
