MEDIA RELEASE

Hawai‘i Island police have identified the Pāhoa man who was arrested in connection with the attempted murder of a police officer in Puna.

At 7 a.m., Thursday morning (February 22), 65-year-old Albert Pu‘u was taken into custody without incident after the department’s Special Response Team located him in a shed behind his Oio Street residence in the Hawaiian Beaches Subdivision. A firearm was recovered at the scene.

Pu‘u was taken to the Hilo cellblock while investigators with the Area I Criminal Investigation Section continue the investigation.

At 10:22 p.m., Wednesday evening, (February 21), officers were called to a reported assault on Oio Street. As officers approached Pu‘u’s residence, the suspect fired a single gunshot at police, striking an officer in the lower extremities. None of the officers returned fire.

The injured officer, a two-year member of the department, was taken to the Hilo Medical Center where he remains in stable condition.

North Puni Makai Loop between Ono and Ohiki Streets remained closed as the department’s Special Response Team and Crisis Negotiators attempted to communicate with the suspect. Police reopened the roadway shortly after 9 a.m., Thursday morning.

Anyone who may have information about this incident is asked to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or Detective William Brown of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2384 or William.Brown@hawaiicounty.gov.

