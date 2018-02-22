MEDIA RELEASE

Hawai‘i Island police have charged a 38-year-old Big Island man in connection with two separate domestic violence-related incidents.

Teodolfo Kaleo Pascubillo was arrested by officers assigned to the Area I Special Enforcement Unit on Wednesday, (February 21), at 5:30 p.m., in the Ainaloa Subdivision of Puna. He was later charged by Area II Juvenile Aid Section detectives with abuse of a family or household member, Assault in the first degree, and first degree terroristic threatening in connection with the two separate incidents reported in early November 2017, which occurred in the Captain Cook area of Kona.

Pascubillo is being held at the Hilo cellblock in lieu of $37,000 bail pending his initial court appearance in South Hilo District Court scheduled for this tomorrow, (February 23).

