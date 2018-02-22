MEDIA RELEASE

Missing: Naomi Glimane

Hawaiʻi Island police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing camper on the Puna coastline or Hawaiian Paradise Park. Naomi Glimane, who is 37-years-old, was camping with her family on the coast off Makuu Drive. She was last seen taking a walk along the shoreline at 10 p.m. on Wednesday, (February 21), and has not been seen since.

Police and Fire Department personnel have conducted a search of the area while an HFD helicopter conducted an aerial search of the coastline.

She is a local female, tan complexion, long black hair, 5-feet-two-inches, 145 pounds. She was last seen wearing a long sleeve shirt and had a backpack and a blanket.

Anyone with information on her location or whereabouts should call the police non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.

