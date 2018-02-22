UPDATED (10:03 a.m. on 2/22/2018)

Oio Street in Hawaiian Beaches has been reopened.

MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police are investigating an attempted murder after a police officer was shot in the Hawaiian Beaches subdivision in lower Puna.

At 10:22 p.m., Wednesday evening, (February 21), officers were called to a reported assault on Oio Street. As officers approached the suspect’s residence, a man at the residence fired a single gunshot at police, striking an officer in the lower extremities.

That officer (a 2-year member of the department) was taken to the Hilo Medical Center where he remains in stable condition.

The department’s Special Response Team was on scene along with Crisis Negotiators who were attempting to communicate with the suspect.

The suspect was taken into custody at 7 a.m.

Police ask that the public avoid North Puni Makai Loop which is closed between Ono and Ohiki Streets as the investigation continues.

As is standard practice in any police-involved shooting, the Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Section will investigate the shooting, and the Office of Professional Standards will conduct an administrative investigation.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



