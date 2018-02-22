MEDIA RELEASE

Honolulu, HI – The Hawai‘i State Commission on the Status of Women has appointed Khara Jabola-Carolus as its new Executive Director. Jabola-Carolus begins her tenure on February 26, 2018.

“Khara’s immense experience in advocacy and working for all women will help propel the Commission forward. For more than 50 years, the Commission has been a guiding light of progressive change for women in Hawai‘i. We look forward to doing this work, shoulder to shoulder,” said Hawai‘i State Commission on the Status of Women Chair Leslie Wilkins.

As executive director, Jabola will provide legislative advocacy for women and girls in Hawai’i and serve a focal role in ensuring gender equity in both the public and private sectors remains a top priority.

“Khara has strong roots in Hawai‘i communities, a distinguished background in advocacy and community organizing, and diverse experience in working toward the good for all, including women, immigrants, and others whose voices need amplifying. She has a track record of working to make Hawai‘i better for everyone. We are proud to have Khara join our extended Department of Human Services ‘ohana,” said DHS Director Pankaj Bhanot.

The commission works toward equality for women and girls in the state by acting as a catalyst for positive change through advocacy, education, collaboration and program development. It was created by executive order on May 15, 1964. The commission provides legislative advocacy and implementation, develops programs for women and girls, and serves as an informational resource for Hawai‘i’s women and girls on a broad range of policies and issues. Seven gubernatorial-appointed commissioners from across the state make up the commission.

Jabola joins the commission after a career in legislative advocacy and community organizing. She earned her Juris Doctorate from the University of Hawai‘i William S. Richardson School of Law and her bachelor’s from New York University.

Jabola replaces former executive director Cathy Betts who was appointed as DHS Deputy Director in October 2017. The Hawai‘i State Commission on the Status of Women is administratively attached to the Department of Human Services.

