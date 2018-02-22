MEDIA RELEASE

This is a Civil Defense message for Thursday, February 22 at 7:30 a.m. The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Advisory for the Island of Hawaii through this evening. Heavy rains and thunderstorms are possible. Due to the flood advisory, the following are in effect:

Be aware of lightning; the best place to be is indoors.

Expect possible interruptions in your utility services.

Be on the alert for malfunctioning traffic signals. Please treat flashing traffic lights as a four-way stop.

Motorists are advised to drive with caution, and be aware of the possibility of runoff and water ponding on the roadways.

For links to the latest weather forecasts, reports, radar and satellite imagery visit our Weather Page at hawaii247.com/weather

