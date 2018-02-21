MEDIA RELEASE

An adult female pedestrian died following a vehicle/pedestrian crash Tuesday night, (February 20), in Pāhoa.

Her name is being withheld pending positive identification and notification of her family.

Responding to a 9:40 p.m. call, police determined that a 2006 Ford sedan was traveling southbound on Highway 130 near Launahele Road when it struck the female pedestrian, who was in the roadway.

The female pedestrian was taken to the Hilo Medical Center where she was pronounced dead at 10:31 p.m.

The driver of the Ford sedan, a 40-year-old Pāhoa woman was not injured.

Police do not believe that speed or alcohol were factors in this crash.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

Police ask anyone who witnessed the crash to call Officer Clarence Acob at (808) 961-2329.

This is the 4th traffic fatality this year compared with 4 at this time last year.

