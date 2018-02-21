MEDIA RELEASE

In response to social media posts on, (January 29), which were brought to school official’s attention yesterday, (February 20), police were summoned to the Pāhoa High School campus. It was reported that during a back and forth Instagram text between two female teenagers in which insults were exchanged, a 16-year-old female made a comment referencing bringing a firearm to school.

Police generated a Harassment case and located and interviewed the 16-year-old suspect yesterday, she was later released and the case is being routed to Family Court.

Subsequently, social media messages were posted yesterday discussing that a potential shooting was to take place at Pāhoa High school today, (February 21), later social media posts began discussing that a shooting would take place at a Keaʻau school as well.

In response to the concern, police have temporarily increased presence at the two public high schools in the Puna district, and have been meeting with school officials. All reported threats in any form referencing a potential school shooting are being investigated thoroughly and are being treated appropriately.

