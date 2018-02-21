MEDIA RELEASE

Military convoys scheduled to depart Hilo Army Reserve Forces Center for Pōhakuloa Training Area Feb. 22-23; to return Feb. 25

PŌHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, Hawai‘i —Soldiers from the 871st Engineer Company are scheduled to convoy from the Hilo Army Reserve Forces Center to Pōhakuloa Training Area (PTA) on Feb. 22-23; convoys begin at 10:30 a.m. on Feb. 22 and at 8 a.m. on Feb. 23, 2018.

The convoys are scheduled to leave PTA and return to the Hilo Army Reserve Forces Center starting at noon on Feb. 25, 2018.

Convoys will have an hour between them to minimize civilian traffic delays. The convoys will be escorted by lead and trail vehicles with rotating amber lights and signs. Motorists are asked to be alert and drive with care around convoy vehicles.

For questions, contact the U.S. Army Garrison-Pohakuloa Public Affairs Officer, Eric Hamilton, via email to eric.m.hamilton6.civ@mail.mil or by phone call to either (808) 969-2577 or (808) 824-1474.

