MEDIA RELEASE

Recent heavy rains that fell over the Ka’ū District has caused damage to the Solid Waste Transfer Station in Wai’ōhinu. A portion of the retaining wall adjacent to the disposal chute was impacted, and as a result, the Solid Waste Division has taken steps to prevent further damage to the disposal area.

Beginning February 20, 2018, users of this site will need to hand-carry refuse from their vehicles to the disposal chute, and will not be able to back their vehicles directly up to the disposal chute. The Division is asking that users of this site not overload their trash bags so that they are easier to carry.

Please bag all greenwaste so that it can be carried to the disposal chute.

Please pardon this temporary inconvenience, and the public is asked to take precautions when entering the Wai’ōhinu Transfer Station. The Solid Waste Division would like to thank the public for their patience and kōkua during the construction and improvements taking place at the Wai’ōhinu Transfer Station.

The Division is in the process of getting bids out for the construction of a new facility in Wai’ōhinu. Construction of this facility is not expected to be completed for at least 9 to 10 months.

For additional information, you may call 961-8270 or email: SWD@hawaiicounty.gov

