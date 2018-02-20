MEDIA RELEASE

On February 20, 2018 at about 11:30 a.m., police received a report of a social media posting from a male party, the posting made a reference to “shooting up local schools”. Investigation into this posting reveal it was posted by a 17 year old male juvenile.

On February 20, 2018, at about 7 p.m., the suspect was taken into custody and charged with Terroristic Threatening in the Second Degree. The juvenile was subsequently release to his parent due to not qualifying for further detention.

Although the posting did not contain a specific school, the juvenile was found to be connected with Konawaena High School. As a result police will have a greater presence at Konawaena School on February 21st.

Police are also aware of comment by juvenile referencing bring a gun to Pahoa High School. The responsible juvenile has been contacted and police presence will be increased at Pahoa High School.

