MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police responded to a reported coroners inquest on Monday, (February 19), at about 6:30 a.m., in the Hōlualoa area. Upon arrival, officers discovered the body of a 74-year-old man who reportedly was a seasonal coffee farm worker. Upon investigation at the scene, it appeared that the shack-like structure containing no walls in which the victim was reported residing in had been blown about 150 feet from its foundation. It appeared that the victim was within the structure when this occurred causing his death.

The victim was identified as William Ryder of Hōlualoa.

An autopsy was conducted, and final results are pending toxicology results. There is no suspected foul play.

Police ask that anyone who has any information on the incident to contact Lieutenant William Gary Souther at (808) 326-4646 ext. 253.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



