MEDIA RELEASE

During the week of February 12, through February 18, 2018, Hawaiʻi Island police arrested 19 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. One of the drivers was involved in a traffic accident. Two of the drivers were under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 142 DUI arrests compared with 171 during the same period last year, a decrease of 17 percent. The numbers of arrests by district were:

DUI Arrests by District District Weekly Total Year to Date Hāmākua 0 0 North Hilo 1 1 South Hilo 3 31 Puna 4 32 Ka‘ū 1 3 Kona 9 65 South Kohala 1 8 North Kohala 0 2 Island Total 19 142

There have been 149 major accidents so far this year compared with 186 during the same period last year, a decrease of 19.9 percent.

To date, there was one fatal crash, resulting in two fatalities, compared with four fatal crashes, resulting in four fatalities at the same time last year. This represents a decrease of 75 percent for fatal crashes, and 50 percent for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide

