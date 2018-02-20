MEDIA RELEASE

For listeners to 88.7 FM (HPR-1) and 95.7 FM (HPR-2) in Kailua-Kona: These stations, located on Hualalai, are off the air due to equipment damage from a lightning strike Sunday night. Our engineer is flying to Hawaiʻi Island Tuesday (Feb 20) to evaluate the damage.

Updates will be posted here in the coming days. And, you can always find HPR-1 and HPR-2 streaming on your computer or the “hpr” mobile app (for Apple and Android devices). We apologize for the interruption in over-the-air service.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



